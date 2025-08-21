Home

PM Modi, French President Macron discuss peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, discussing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between both nations.

“Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

During the talks, Macron shared assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of the Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington. He also shared his perspectives regarding the situation in Gaza. Macron expressed support for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, according to the statement released by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability. The leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation agenda, including in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy. They reaffirmed joint commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership and mark 2026 as ‘Year of Innovation’ in a befitting manner,” the PMO stated.

Several European leaders, including Macron, met the US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The development took place following Trump’s meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. Besides Macron, the other European leaders who met Trump included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Earlier on February 15, Macron congratulated PM Modi and the people of India on the country’s 79th Independence Day, hoping that the strategic partnership between both countries will continue to deepen towards 2047 and beyond.

“Warm congratulations to the people of India on your 79th Independence Day! I fondly recall welcoming my friend Narendra Modi to France in February, and look forward to deepening our strategic partnership towards 2047 and beyond,” Macron posted on X. Last month, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noel Barrot had highlighted that France and India are united by trust and driven by shared ambition. “Thank you dear S Jaishankar. France and India are united by trust and driven by shared ambition. Let’s keep building our strategic partnership !”

Barrot wrote while thanking External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for his greetings to the French government and the people of France on the country’s National day on July 14. EAM Jaishankar was in Paris in June on a visit that came within four months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to France for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit.











