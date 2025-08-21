Home

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie was released on 14 August 2025. The film has reached the Rs 300 crore mark in less than seven days. Check detailed box office collection report of Coolie.

Coolie box office collection: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s most-awaited action thriller film has made a great start at the box office. Rajinikanth is in the lead role in the film, and fans are liking his acting very much. The movie broke the records of many movies by crossing the 400 crore mark worldwide and created a new history. Let’s know how much its collection was on the 7th day.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ is definitely ahead of ‘War 2’ in the earning race, but the impact of the fall in its earnings is more. On Tuesday, the film’s earnings had registered a fall of -65.96%. While now on Wednesday, there has been a loss of -30.63% again. ‘Coolie’ has earned Rs 6.59 crores on the 7th day. Out of this, 4.30 crores were earned in Tamil, 1.14 crores in Hindi, 1.15 crores in Telugu. ‘Coolie’ has made a total net collection of Rs 222.59 crores at the Indian box office in seven days.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 65 Cr [Ta: 44.5 Cr ; Hi: 4.5; Te: 15.5; Ka: 0.5] Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 54.75 Cr [Ta: 34.5 Cr ; Hi: 6.25; Te: 13.5; Ka: 0.5] Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 39.5 Cr [Ta: 25.75 Cr ; Hi: 4.25; Te: 9.25; Ka: 0.25] Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 35.25 Cr [Ta: 23.3 Cr ; Hi: 4.75; Te: 6.85; Ka: 0.35] Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 12 Cr [Ta: 7.75 Cr ; Hi: 1.85; Te: 2.25; Ka: 0.15] Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 9.5 Cr [Ta: 5.65 Cr ; Hi: 2; Te: 1.75; Ka: 0.1] Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 6.59 Cr [Ta: 4.3 Cr ; Hi: 1.14; Te: 1.15] * rough data Day 8 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0.87 Cr ** Total ₹ 223.46 Cr

Like ‘War 2’, the budget of ‘Coolie’ is also Rs 400 crore. So the challenge for this is also the same. There is a need to stop the falling earnings and strengthen the hold. Anyway, in seven days it has done a gross business of Rs 164.25 crore in foreign countries. The gross earnings in the country have been Rs 263.80 crore. In this way, ‘Coolie’ has made a gross collection of Rs 428.05 crore worldwide.

Story Highlight

Coolie was released on August 14. It stars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shair in lead roles. On Day 7, Coolie had earned 223.74 crore (net India collection) Coolie is now officially Rajinikanth’s third-highest-grossing film in India after 2.0 and Jailer.

