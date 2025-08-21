Home

Rekha crossed all limits of boldness in these 3 films, got out of control during intimate scene, one got banned, films are…

Rekha, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, has never shied away from bold roles. Known for her fearless performances, she became a symbol of bold cinema in the 90s.

Some actors become legends not just for their talent but for the risks they take on screen, pushing boundaries and leaving a lasting impression. One such actress is legendary Rekha, whose career is dotted with bold choices that shocked audiences and critics alike. She wasn’t afraid to break the mold and portray characters in ways few dared, stirring conversation and controversy along the way.

Which 3 films of Rekha are these?

Throughout her career, Rekha has taken on daring roles that challenged societal norms and tested her own limits. Three films in particular stand out for their boldness and the attention they garnered. Utsav, Kamasutra: A Tale of Love, and Aastha: In the Prison of Spring. Each film showed a different side of Rekha and became a milestone in her journey as an actress willing to explore intimate and complex themes.

Utsav (1984)

It is a period drama set in ancient India, known for its sensual storytelling and artistic depiction of love and desire. Rekha played the role of Vasantasena, a courtesan whose life is entwined with passion and tragedy. The film included intimate scenes that were considered daring for their time, and Rekha reportedly lost control during one of the emotionally charged moments on set, adding to the authenticity of her performance. The movie was critically appreciated but also stirred controversy for its open portrayal of sexuality, which was still a sensitive subject in Indian cinema.

Kamasutra: A Tale of Love (1996)

Directed by Mira Nair, Rekha took on an even bolder role. The film explored themes of forbidden love, betrayal, and societal constraints through the lens of the ancient Indian text, the Kama Sutra. Rekha’s portrayal was powerful and fearless, showcasing her willingness to embrace challenging material. Despite the film being banned in India for its explicit content, it gained international recognition and highlighted Rekha’s ability to bring depth to complex characters.

Aastha: In the Prison of Spring (1997)

It is another notable film in Rekha’s career that pushed boundaries. She played the role of Aastha, a woman who faces emotional and physical struggles, including intimate moments that required great vulnerability. One particular scene with co-star Late Om Puri garnered attention for its intensity, with reports suggesting that the actors became so engrossed in their performance that a chair broke during filming.

