Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for August 21 (Thursday) 2025

Shillong Teer Lottery Today Results: August 21, 2025- Check Updates Winning Numbers for Shillong teer results.

Shillong Teer Lottery results

Shillong Teer Lottery Winning Numbers for August 21 (Thursday): Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game deeply rooting from Meghalaya’s culture. The Shillong lottery game is popular sport across eastern India and draws most of its viewers from West Bengal and Northeast. The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays. Most importantly, the game is legal under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act and attracts widespread interest. All updates on the winning numbers of the Shillong Teer will be updated here at India.com.

Shillong Teer 1st and 2nd Round Lucky Winning Numbers for August 21 (Thursday) 2025

SHILLONG TEER RESULT 1st and 2nd Round

Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: XX

Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: XX

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Shillong Teer 1st and 2nd Round Previous Dates Lucky Numbers 2025 August 21 (Thursday)

Shillong Teer Previous Result Dates FR SR 11-8-2025 XX XX 10-8-2025 OFF OFF 9-8-2025 33 92 8-8-2025 30 79 7-8-2025 69 09 6-8-2025 01 07

Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Shillong Teer Result 2025 are released daily, in two phases. The first-round Shillong Teer Results are released at 3:30 PM, followed by the second-round results at 4:25 PM, excluding Sundays.

Frequently Asked Questions and Answers of Shillong Teer Results 2025

What is Shillong Teer Result?

The Shillong Teer Result refers to the outcomes or winning numbers of the traditional archery contest conducted in Shillong, Meghalaya.

How does Shillong Teer work?

Shillong Teer involves two phases of gameplay. During the first phase, a group of archers shoot arrows at a designated target, followed by a second group in the subsequent round.

What are the guidelines for Shillong Morning Teer?

Shillong Morning Teer comprises two sessions where archers aim and shoot at a fixed target. Success is determined by the number of arrows that strike the target accurately across both sessions.

How do you participate in Shillong Teer?

To participate in Shillong Teer, players simply need to shoot arrows at a specified target, aiming to score the highest hits to secure a win.

Is it possible to engage in Shillong Teer online?

Yes, Shillong Teer can be played online via approved platforms, which include specific websites and mobile applications that facilitate engagement with the game.

Stay updated with the latest Shillong Teer lottery Wining results by following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2025











