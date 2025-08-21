Home

‘Will retire after…’: Star India cricketer makes BOLD statement on Rohit Sharma and India’s next captain

Star India cricketer Mohammad Kaif reflects on India’s future captain once Rohit Sharma retires after the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup.



Rohit Sharma

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be the final chapter of India’s ODI captain, Rohit Sharma. He predicted that once Rohit’s tenure ends, Shubman Gill will be given the opportunity to lead the Indian team.

Gill’s rise in the leadership role has been remarkable, almost like a fairytale. Following what turned out to be Rohit’s final Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gill took over as captain and guided India to an impressive 2-2 draw in the challenging England series.

Gill was promoted to the position of deputy to T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav for the Asia Cup next month following a legendary run with the bat in which he amassed 754 runs. Given that Rohit has declared his intention to leave the T20I and Test formats, there have been speculations regarding his future amid Gill’s rise.

Kaif believes that Gill will become India’s all-format captain in the future

While talking about Gill’s stellar IPL performances, Kaif predicted that he would become an all-format captain. “In the last three years, Gill has scored 2,000 runs. He is the future captain. He is the Test captain, and in T20Is, he is the vice-captain. Rohit is the ODI captain. He is almost 38 and I believe will retire after the 2027 ODI World Cup. When he steps away, Gill will become the captain.”

Gill was given the opportunity to captain India for the five matches against Zimbabwe, despite being absent from the team that won the T20 World Cup the previous year.

Following the series’ conclusion, Gill’s focus shifted mainly to ODIs and Tests, with T20 taking a backseat in his career. Gill is set to play in his first T20I tournament since July 2024, after being named vice-captain.

Ajit Agarkar on Gill’s unexpected return to the shortest format of the game.

At the time of the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar spoke about Gill’s unexpected promotion and his return to the shortest format of the game.

“We obviously see some leadership qualities in him. And his form in England was what we were hoping for. He exceeded all our expectations with the kind of form that he showed with his bat, which is a great sign when there is so much pressure on you as a captain,” Agarkar said while speaking to the reporters.

