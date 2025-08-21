Home

This 2-hour-29-minute sci-fi thriller will blow your minds away, made on budget of Rs 2500 crore, earned Rs 17054 crore, has IMDb rating of 8.4, movie name is…

This film, which was released in the year 2018, was made on staggering budget of Rs 2500 crore, which featured a star-studded cast and now hailed as cinematic masterpiece.

In 2018, a cinematic event unfolded that left audiences worldwide in awe. A film brought together an ensemble of beloved characters, weaving a narrative that culminated in a shocking climax. The anticipation was palpable, and the execution did not disappoint, setting new standards for what a superhero movie could achieve.

Which cinematic masterpiece is this?

The film in question is a sci-fi spectacle, Avengers: Infinity War, a Marvel Studios production that redefined box office success. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, it brought together heroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe to face the formidable Thanos. The movie’s global appeal was evident as it grossed over 2.05 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2018 and the fourth-highest of all time at that point.

It featured a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

What was the storyline?

Avengers: Infinity War follows the villain Thanos as he hunts the six Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe, aiming to restore balance. Earth’s heroes, including the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, team up to stop him but fail. The film ends with Thanos snapping his fingers, erasing half of all beings and setting the stage for the sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

How was the box office reception?

Avengers: Infinity War had a substantial production budget of around 316 to 325 million (approximately Rs 2,500 crore in 2018). This was necessary to support the film’s extensive visual effects, including large-scale battles, alien environments, and characters like Thanos, which required significant CGI and a lengthy post-production phase. The movie became a huge global hit, grossing about $2.05 billion worldwide, equivalent to roughly Rs 17,054 crore. It also holds a strong IMDb rating of 8.4.

Avengers: Infinity War was a groundbreaking superhero film that combined thrilling storytelling with a star-studded cast and stunning visual effects. Its massive box office success and emotional climax made it a landmark movie in the Marvel franchise, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its epic sequel.











