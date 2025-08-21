Home

This actor became a household name with his role in CID, left acting for self-discovery, later became a businessman, his name is.., he is now…

In the digital era of entertainment, where OTT outshines daily soaps and sometimes even theatrical films today, there was a time when Indian television dominated this sector. Television not only gave a daily dose of entertainment to people in between their mundane lives, but it also gave them many unforgettable characters that left a lasting impression. Among the many shows that were a part of daily entertainment for Indian households, CID was the most iconic crime show in Indian television history. This show ran for years, and even today, its characters are a part of pop culture memes. This show also gave its star cast a new identity and helped them build recognition.

Among the many unforgettable characters, there was one actor who played the role of Inspector Vivek in CID. This actor was none other than Vivek Mashru. Vivek became a familiar face in Indian households for six years; however, later, he stepped away from the world of the limelight.

The journey from CID to self-discovery

Vivek joined CID in 2006 and quickly won hearts with his strong screen presence and impeccable performance. He even worked alongside senior actors and built his own identity as Inspector Vivek. However, in 2012, bid farewell to the show altogether and left the show. Vivek went into the world away from the limelight and into self-discovery. He retreated to the Himalayas and focused on himself.

After coming back from the Himalayas, Vivek focused more on academics and professional development. He pursued a PG diploma in Data Science and business analytics, a field completely different from his ongoing profession. In 2013, he began working as Manager of Operations at Vivek Avnuus in Bengaluru. By 2014, he became a lead facilitator for teachers and young professionals. From the world of glamour, his career transitioned to boardrooms and corporate learning.

Vivek’s life after acting

After leaving the world of acting, he worked as a strategy specialist in a digital media company and also took up responsibilities in his father’s business. He even tried his hand at wedding planning and managed events, including his cousin’s marriage. Alongside, he associated himself with NGOs for some time.

In his previous interviews, Vivek had shared how CID helped him earn respect and even real-life privileges, from avoiding tolls and fines to receiving VIP treatment at temples. But he eventually chose to live a simple life away from showbiz. While today he has vanished from the world of showbiz, people still remember him as Inspector Vivek.



