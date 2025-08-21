Home

Entertainment

This big-budget film of Sanjay Dutt was a massive flop, couldn’t even recover half its budget, film was.., earned Rs…

This film of Sanjay Dutt was a massive flop, couldnt even make half its budget. Find its name inside.

This big-budget film of Sanjay Dutt was a massive flop, couldn’t even recover half its budget, film was.., earned Rs…

Highlights Which was Sanjay Dutt’s high-budget flop film?

How much did it earn?

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, we often hear the success stories of actors, but the challenges and setbacks are usually brushed under the carpet. One such similar tale is of a celebrated Bollywood actor who delivered some powerful performances and unforgettable characters. But even a big name like faced the harsh reality of box office failure. One such low point came for him when his film not only failed to impress audiences but also could not recover even half of its massive budget.

Which Film was Sanjay Dutt’s massive flop?

Yes, the actor and film that we are talking about are Sanjay Dutt and his film Panipat. Released in the year 2019, this Ashutosh Gowariker film was based on a historical drama. The film featured an impressive star cast, including Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Suhasini Mulay, and Mohnish Bahl, alongside Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role as Ahmad Shah Abdali.

How much did Panipat earn?

Since the film was based on the historic Third Battle of Panipat and had a whopping budget of Rs 80 crores, people had high expectations from the film. However, despite the staggering budget, roots in historic events, and an impressive star cast, the film couldn’t make a mark at the box office. The film struggled right from its first day. On release, Panipat managed to earn only Rs 4.12 crore on its first day in India. Over time, the situation barely improved, and eventually, the film’s lifetime collection in India was just Rs 33.87 crore; the film couldn’t even cover half its budget.

As per the audience, they couldn’t connect with the narrative and found the film too lengthy. Fans of Sanjay Dutt, who played the Afghan ruler Abdali, were also left underwhelmed despite his strong screen presence.

This story of Sanjay Dutt shows that every actor’s highs and lows in their career, and despite his loyal fanbase, cinematic missteps are a part and parcel.











