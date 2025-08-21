Home

This blockbuster becomes the first Indian animated film to enter Rs 300+ crore club, collected Rs 280 crore in just 26 days, film is…

In the world of Indian cinema, we often hear mythological stories and rom-coms making a mark around the globe. But it’s rarely an animated film that achieves the kind of universal appeal and box-office dominance that live-action blockbusters command. However, this year that barrier has also been broken. With Hombale Films and Kleem Productions’ ambitious venture, Mahavatar Narasimha, the film is rewriting history, and by now it has collected Rs 30 crore globally.

A record-breaking run for Indian animation

Released on 25 July 2025, Mahavatar Narasimha came in 3D across five Indian languages, captivating all age groups. This film collected a staggering amount of Rs 280 crore worldwide in just 26 days. This film also became the first Indian animated film to cross Rs 300 crore at the global box office. Besides being a commercial hit, it also cemented Indian cinema’s image in animation, making it on par with global storytelling standards.

Amalgamating both traditional mythology with state-of-the-art animation technology, this film serves both story and never-before-seen animation.

The film’s plot reimagines the legendary tale of Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film has high-quality visuals that include the Indian ethos, which is universally appealing. From the grand visuals, emotional storytelling, and mythological roots, this film strikes a chord across regions, transcending language and cultural boundaries.

A rewritten history in Indian mythological cinema

Hombale Films, which is already known for redefining mass entertainment with KGF and Kantara, has further shown its ability to innovate. Backed by Kleem Productions and producers Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, Mahavatar Narasimha has become more than a film; it’s the launchpad for an entire animated universe based on the ten avatars of Vishnu.

Their franchise is also highly ambitious and has anticipated line-ups including Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and a two-part finale with Mahavatar Kalki (2035 and 2037).



With its global collection nearing Rs 300 crores, it has not only made history with its massive box office collection but further cemented Indian animation.











