After achieving major box office success and generating huge buzz among audiences, this suspense thriller film is now set for its OTT release.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Malayalam cinema, a film has emerged that intertwines humor, suspense, and social commentary in a unique narrative. Set against the backdrop of a serene village in Kerala, this story follows a dedicated police officer who, beyond his official duties, offers free mathematics tuition to local students. His unconventional approach to community engagement sets the stage for a tale that delves deep into societal norms and personal convictions.

Which film is this?

Here we are talking about Soothravakyam, a 2025 Malayalam-language family comedy-suspense thriller directed by debutant Eugien Jos Chirammel. Featuring Shine Tom Chacko as Circle Inspector Christo Xavier and Vincy Aloshious as school teacher Nimisha.











