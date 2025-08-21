Home

Who is Ajitabh Bachchan, who shares special bond with Amitabh Bachchan, rarely seen with him, because of…

Ajitabh Bachchan, known to share a special bond with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is rarely seen with him in public, the reason behind this lies beyond just public appearances.

Ajitabh Bachchan, the elder brother of Amitabh Bachchan, is known to share a special bond with the megastar, yet he is rarely seen with him in public. Many fans have wondered why these two brothers, connected by blood and family legacy, keep their distance from each other. The truth behind this rare sighting lies deeper than just public appearances. Meanwhile, Ajitabh had once spoken about it and shared his views on entire matter.

What did Ajitabh Bachchan say?

In a throwback interview with Rediff, on joyous occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday, Ajitabh mentioned about his relationship with his brother. He said, “We used to care for each other in school, but there was a difference of five years, so we did not know each other much in school. By the time I left school, Amit had left college. Still, despite such a difference of years, we were good friends.”

How did the rift between the two brothers increase?

In another interview with The Telegraph, Ajitabh mentioned that there was a rift between him and Amitabh and that rift increased after the death of his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Ajitabh said, “I have been living abroad for a long time and obviously, with such a long distance, more distance comes automatically. Amitabh and I did not want to hurt Babuji while he was alive. So, we tried to stay together for his sake and spent a lot of time together, but after his death, we separated completely.”

What was the reason for the rift between Ajitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan’s name was once linked to the Bofors scam that took place between 1986 and 1989. As a result of Amitabh’s involvement, his brother Ajitabh’s company also came under scrutiny and was investigated. This not only affected Amitabh’s reputation but also impacted Ajitabh’s image. Although Amitabh was given a clean chit 25 years later, the incident had already strained the bond between the brothers.

More about Ajitabh Bachchan

Born into the celebrated Bachchan family, Ajitabh chose a quieter path in business rather than films. He initially lived in India but later moved to London in the late 1980s, where he expanded his business interests, primarily in real estate, investment, and international trade. He reportedly managed a number of business ventures both in India and abroad and was associated with companies in Switzerland and the UK.

On the personal front, Ajitabh is married to Ramola Bachchan, a well-known socialite and businesswoman in her own right. She has been active in fashion and event management and is based in Delhi.











