Who is Satish Golcha, the new police commissioner of Delhi, appointed day after attack on CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant development days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man at a public programme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed senior IPS officer Satish Golcha as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police. Satish Golcha is a 1992-batch IPS officer who will replace SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31. Here are all the details you need to know on who is the new Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Who is IPS Satish Golcha?

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha is a 1992-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Before taking this role, IPS Golcha has earlier held the positions of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joint Commissioner of Police (CP), and Special CP in the Delhi Police. He was also the Special CP Law and Order during the riots of 2020 in northeast Delhi. Golcha has also served as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

In addition to this, Satish Golcha was also the Special Commissioner of Police during the North East Delhi riots in 2020 and was appointed Director General (Prisons) in April last year. IPS Golcha is currently serving as the Director General of Tihar Jail, a charge which he assumed on May 1, 2024.

Before Golcha’s appointment as the full-time Commissioner of Police in Delhi, the position was consecutively held by two retired IPS officers from outside the joint AGMUT cadre — Rakesh Asthana, a 1984-batch officer of the Gujarat cadre, and his successor Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.

