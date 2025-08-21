Home

Sangeetha Sornalingam is the wife of actor Thalapathy Vijay. They married in 1999 in a Christian ceremony.

Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as one of the leading stars of South Indian cinema. Fans are so inspired by his simplicity and talent that they can’t resist watching his films. The actor never disappoints his fans. He is not only a phenomenal performer but also a devoted family man. However, his wife prefers to stay away from the glamorous world of showbiz. The South superstar consistently tries to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Speaking of his personal life, Vijay is married to Sangeetha Sornalingam, who leads a life very different from the entertainment industry.

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha Sornalingam is the wife of actor Thalapathy Vijay. She is a Sri Lankan Tamil. Born on 22 June 1974 in Madras (now Chennai), Thalapathy Vijay’s full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. Sangeetha and Vijay got married on 25 August 1999 and have two children, a son named Jason and a daughter named Divya.

Sangeetha is the daughter of a well-known Tamil industrialist who is settled in the UK. Her father originally hails from Sri Lanka. According to the reports of FilmiBeat, Sangeetha has an astonishing net worth of Rs 400 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s love story

Talking about Vijay and Sangeetha’s love story, Sangeetha was a big fan of the actor. According to the Economic Times, Vijay’s superhit film Poove Unakkaga was released in the UK and gained popularity not just in India but also abroad. After watching the film, Sangeetha came to Chennai specifically to meet Vijay.

On the set, Vijay and Sangeeta had a few hours of conversation, and during that time, the actor fell for her. Vijay invited Sangeeta for dinner, and she met his parents, who liked her very much. After dating for three years, they got married in 1999 in a Christian ceremony.

Interestingly, Sangeetha Sornalingam comes from a Hindu family, while Thalapathy Vijay is a Christian. Despite their different religious backgrounds, their wedding was conducted according to Hindu customs.

