Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, in a transaction that will accelerate Wipro’s mission to deliver next-generation engineering research & development (ER&D) services.

As part of the agreement, over 5,600 DTS employees, including key leadership, across the Americas, Europe and Asia will transition to Wipro upon closing of the transaction. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by December 31, 2025.

“Welcoming DTS into the Wipro family marks a pivotal step in our transformation journey,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro Limited. “Their specialized engineering expertise, combined with Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients. DTS’ strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complements our global footprint and strengthens our position as a trusted transformation partner. Together, we’ll accelerate digital innovation, reduce time-to-market, and sharpen competitive advantage.”

The DTS unit brings to Wipro a robust foundation in digital engineering and ER&D, with strengths spanning domain-led design, connected products, and software platforms. DTS sets itself apart with its purposeful integration of deep engineering with AI-native platforms, domain expertise, proprietary accelerators, and autonomous agent frameworks—enabling transformation at scale through technology designed around people. Combining DTS’ personalized, high-touch service model with Wipro’s global scale, advanced technology ecosystem, and expansive resources, will allow clients to gain access to the best of both worlds: the agility and precision of a specialist provider and the reach and capabilities of a global leader.

“The acquisition of DTS marks a pivotal step in Wipro’s ambition to bring to our clients end-to-end, AI-powered engineering services,” said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro Limited. “Together, Wipro and DTS will enable clients to seamlessly connect the virtual and physical worlds, embed AI across the full spectrum of engineering, and unlock scalable innovation. This move strengthens our software-defined, platform-centric approach, and empowers us to deliver larger, more complex transformation programs across high-growth sectors including Hi-Tech, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace.”

Christian Sobottka, CEO of HARMAN, added, “This agreement unlocks the next chapter for the DTS business unit—one where it can scale faster, reach more clients in key industries, and fully realize its growth potential. As part of Wipro, a company with deep engineering prowess, DTS will have the complementary capabilities and ecosystem needed to expand its impact and accelerate the value it delivers to customers.”

Carolin Reichert, Chief Strategy Officer at HARMAN, said, “We look forward to collaborating with DTS and Wipro to further the development of AI-first technologies and solutions across HARMAN’s product ecosystems. This transaction allows HARMAN to sharpen its focus on our core strengths in automotive electronics and audio innovation, where we see significant opportunity ahead.”

As part of the acquisition, Wipro will enter into a multi-year strategic agreement with HARMAN and Samsung, further deepening the relationship and creating new avenues for joint growth and transformation.

Upon completion of the acquisition, DTS will be integrated into Wipro’s Engineering Global Business Line.

