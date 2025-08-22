Home

On 10th May 2025, during Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jets struck the Pakistan Air Force Base Sukkur.

(Image: www.iai.co.il)

New Delhi: After the excellent performance in Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to further increase its strength. For this, the Air Force is going to place a large-scale order for air-to-ground Rampage missiles from Israel.

Defence sources told India Today that these missiles, known as High-Speed ​​Low Drag-Mark 2 (HSLD Mk-II) in the Indian Air Force, have already been included in fighter aircraft like Su-30 MKI, Jaguar and MiG-29.

What is the Rampage missile?

Rampage is a state-of-the-art air-to-ground missile, built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Its features are:

Range: It can destroy targets at a distance of 150 to 250 km.

Speed: This supersonic missile flies at a speed of up to Mach 2 (2470 kmph).

Accuracy: Its INS/GPS navigation system and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IIR) sensors enable it to target accurately.

Use: It is designed to destroy bunkers, radar stations, command centers and other strong targets.

Rampage’s wonder in Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, which began on 7 May 2025, was a major military operation of India which was response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. In this operation, the Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes on 9 terrorist bases and 11 Pakistani airports in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rampage missiles played an important role in this operation. Especially these missiles fired from Su-30 MKI aircraft destroyed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan with complete accuracy. There was no civilian loss in these attacks. All the pilots of the Indian Air Force returned safely. Rampage destroyed deep targets by dodging Pakistani radar and air defence systems.

Rafale (with Scalp missiles), Mirage 2000 (with Spice-2000 bombs) and Su-30 MKI (with Rampage and Brahmos missiles) took part in this operation. Jaguar aircraft also destroyed the UAV hangar at Sukkur airport.

Integration of Rampage in the Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force has incorporated the Rampage missile in its Russian origin aircraft:

Su-30 MKI: It is India’s most powerful fighter aircraft. It can fire missiles like Brahmos (400 km range) and Rampage.

MiG-29: It is a light and agile aircraft, which has now become more dangerous with Rampage.

Jaguar: It is an old but reliable aircraft, which has been upgraded with Rampage.

MiG-29K: Rampage has also been included in this aircraft, deployed on the aircraft carriers of the Indian Navy.

The Air Force is now exploring the possibilities of including Rampage in other aircraft, such as Tejas.

Mega order and Make in India

After the success of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force is planning to buy it on a large scale. These orders will be given soon under the fast-track process. The Air Force is considering starting mass production of Rampage missiles in India under the Make in India programme.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) had signed an agreement at Aero India in 2023, under which Rampage can be produced in India. This will not only reduce the cost but will also increase India’s self-reliance.

