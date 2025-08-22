



In a serious security lapse, a man broke into the Parliament complex on Friday morning by climbing a tree and jumping over the wall. The incident happened around 6:30 am. Officials said the man managed to reach the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building after scaling the wall from the Rail Bhavan side.

In 2023, Parliament faced a major security breach when two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery. They shouted slogans and released canisters that spread yellow smoke, causing panic inside the House.

The incident took place just a day after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended. According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, the session ran from July 21 to August 21, during which 21 sittings were held, and the House completed 37 hours and 7 minutes of official business.

(It is a developing story…)





