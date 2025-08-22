Home

Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor to pick THIS Bollywood diva for her erotic thriller Ragini MMS 3, her name is…

In a fresh update, reports suggest that a top actress from Bollywood and the South is all set to lead Ragini MMS 3. Read on for details.

Ekta Kapoor’s horror romance Ragini MMS and its sequel Ragini MMS 2 were the films that created a stir among the audience. While the first film did not create much impact on the audience, Ragini MMS 2 was a huge hit. Ever since the sequel was released, fans have been wondering when Ragini MMS 3 will release. Now, in a recent update, reports claim that one of Bollywood and South’s most famous actresses is set to headline Ragini MMS 3. Scroll down to read more.

When will Ragini MMS 3 release?

While the release date for Ragini MMS 3 has not been revealed, reports by Pinkvilla state that Ekta Kapoor has been wanting to make Ragini MMS 3 and wanted Tamannaah Bhatia to headline the film. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “She has finally got a subject that blends into the world of Ragini MMS, and is all set to take the film on floors towards the end of 2025.”

Regarding Tamannaah’s reported involvement in the film, the source further stated, “Ekta discussed the idea of Ragini MMS 3 with Tamannaah Bhatia on the sets of Vann, and the actress was stunned by the horror quotient the film has to offer. The film also has scope for chartbuster music, and the team is on the hunt for a song that could take the nation by storm. The film merges horror elements with sensuality.”

About Ragini MMS Franchise

The Ragini MMS franchise began in 2011 with Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala. Three years later, its second installment featured Sunny Leone. Now, nearly a decade later, Ekta Kapoor is reportedly gearing up for Ragini MMS 3 with Tamannaah in the lead.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Story Highlights

Ekta Kapoor wants Tamannaah Bhatia to headline Ragini MMS 3. Ragini MMS 2 was a huge hit and it featured Sunny Leone. Ragini MMS 2 was released on March 21, 2014.











