Virat Kohli’s Intense Practice Session: Fully gears up at this spot for Australia Series

Virat Kohli hasn’t played any cricket since the IPL 2025 final on June 3. He is likely to make his comeback during India’s tour of Australia in October. To get ready, Kohli has already begun his training for the series.

Virat Kohli. (PIC – PTI)

New Delhi: The speculation about the future of Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli is not over. After winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat retired from that format. Then this year Kohli surprised everyone by suddenly announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Now he is part of the team only in the ODI format and even here his future is not being said to be safe. But away from all these speculations and rumours, Virat is busy preparing himself.

When will Virat Kohli be seen in action?

Virat Kohli is expected to return from the ODI series on Team India’s tour of Australia in October, but before that, Virat himself has started practicing and for this, he has chosen London, where he is staying with his family.

When did Virat Kohli go to London?

Virat Kohli went to London just a few days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the title in IPL 2025. Since then, Virat Kohli has been away from cricket action and he does not have to play any match before the series to be held in October.

With whom was Virat Kohli seen?

But keeping in mind the challenge of the Australia tour and also keeping in mind the long break, Virat Kohli has started batting practice alone. He himself posted a photo on his social media accounts, in which he was seen with Gujarat Titans assistant Naeem Amin.

How much time was Virat Kohli practicing?

Now a report by Revsports has revealed that Virat Kohli practiced hard for about 2 hours in the indoor practice facility of the historic Lord’s Stadium. The report states that Kohli practiced in the same style during this session as he has always done. During this, he batted equally against spinners and pacers and tried to sharpen his preparations. It has also been said that all those who were watching his practice session were surprised by his style and attitude. A few days ago, a photo of Virat came out from a practice session at Lord’s, in which he was seen with former Pakistani women’s cricketer Sania Khan.

