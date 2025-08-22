Home

Entertainment

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s spy universe enters Rs 200 crore club, but fails to beat Rajinikanth’s Coolie, check detailed earnings

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani hit the theatres on August 14. After eight days the YRF film has managed to recover half of it’s budget. See day wise earnings.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: The union of Bollywood and South is currently in trend, and perhaps it is the need of the hour. That is why in War 2, while one big actor was taken from Bollywood, another big actor was taken from the South. War 2 got the benefit of this in the beginning. But after this, bad word of mouth worsened the condition of the film. Now this film is making average collection,s and there is not much scope in it for the coming time. The grip of the film is slipping from the audience. This can be guessed from the fall in the earnings of this film. In such a situation, let us know what wonders War 2 has done in 8 days.

Is Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 holding its fort?

The latest figures of Hrithik Roshan’s War 2′ earnings are out. The film’s earnings are continuously declining, which is not a good thing for this film. According to the reports of Sacnilk, War 2 has collected Rs 5 crore on the 8th day of its release. In this sense, the total collection of the film in 8 days has become Rs 204.25 crore. This is the second time that the film has earned less than 6 crores on a day. According to reports, the budget of this film is said to be Rs 400 crore. This means that in India, the film has been able to recover only half of its budget in 8 days.

What was the worldwide collection of War 2?

If we look at the worldwide collection of War 2, then according to the reports of Saccanilk , the film has collected Rs 306 crore in 7 days. The latest figures of the film’s earnings have come. War 2’s overseas collection in a week has reached Rs 68 crore. The film’s gross collection in India has reached Rs 238 crore. The film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 306 crore. If the 8th day collection of War 2 is also taken into account, then the total collection of the film so far has been Rs 311 crore.

How much is War 2 behind War?

When Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s film War was released in 2019, the collection of this film was excellent. The film earned a lot and War collected Rs 471 crore worldwide. In this regard, Hrithik Roshan’s film will have to work hard to match the earnings of War. The film has earned 311 crores worldwide so far. Now the film will have to earn 160 crores more. Only then can this film surpass the collection of its first part. But at the moment it seems difficult to happen.

