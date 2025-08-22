Home

Entertainment

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda spark on-set drama on The Great Indian Kapil Show, fans call publicity stunt – Watch viral video

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda were involved in a heated argument on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Scroll down to watch video.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, two of the most loved faces on every season of The Kapil Sharma Show, recently got into a heated argument. The incident happened when the two were on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. A viral video of the duo has been making rounds on the internet, leaving fans curious about what really happened between them.

What Happened between Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda?

The now-viral video begins with Kiku saying, “Timepass kar raha hu?” to which Krushna, in a rude tone, replied, “To phir thik hai, aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se.” Kiku then tells Krushna, “Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna kaam khatam kar loon pehle.”

Later, Krushna can be seen saying, “I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice.” The video ends with Kiku saying, “Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai.”

Take a look at the video:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Fans’ Reaction on Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda Fight

As the video went viral on the internet, the comment section of the video was flooded with speculations. While one section was concerned that something major had broken between Kiku and Krushna, others called it a publicity stunt.

One user wrote, “I THINK THEY BOTH R GOOD FRNDS… ITNE TIME SE DONO PLAY KARTE AARAHE HAIN SHOW PAR… I DON’T THINK IT’S REAL… SOCHA HOGA CHALO THODA PRANK KARLE. VIDEO BANAKE. COZ BOTH R COMEDY,” while another said, “Itne saare log fake nei hote… it’s real argument.”

It is worth noting that, as of now, neither Krushna Abhishek nor Kiku Sharda has issued any statement regarding their alleged fight.

Story Highlights

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who have been associated with Kapil Sharma for years, were seen involved in a heated argument. Kiku and Krushna’s heated argument has gone viral. Neither Kiku nor Krushna has issued any formal statement on the video.











