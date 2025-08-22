Home

Bangladesh Announce Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Litton Das named captain, no place for Shanto and Mehidy Hasan

Bangladesh have announced a 16-player squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with Nurul Hasan Sohan and Saif Hassan returning to the team.

New Delhi: Bangladesh has also announced its 16-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Before Bangladesh, India and Pakistan had also announced their squads for the Asia Cup 2025.

What interesting things happened in the squad?

Nurul Hasan has got a place in the Bangladesh cricket team after 3 years. Apart from this, Saif Hasan has also been selected in the T20 team after 1.5 years. The interesting thing is that Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto, both star players have been dropped by Bangladesh.

Nurul Hasan played his last T20 match for Bangladesh in 2022. After this, he has now been given a place for Asia Cup 2025. Apart from him, Litton Das will captain Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025. At the same time, Bangladesh’s star player Mahedi Hasan has not been included in the main squad. He has been included as a standby player. Apart from him, Tanvir Islam and Hasan Mahmud have also got a place as standby players.

Who shall open for Bangladesh?

Litton Das will stay as captain after leading Bangladesh to T20I series victories over Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon are expected to open the innings. Shak Mahedi Hasan, who performed well during the Sri Lanka tour, has been chosen ahead of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who is kept as a backup.

How is Bangladesh’s bowling unit?

The fast bowling unit will be led by Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mohammad Saifuddin. For spin, Mahedi will team up with Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain. The middle-order batting will likely be handled by Jaker Ali Anik, Towhid Hridoy, and Shamim Hossain.

What is the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup 2025?

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

