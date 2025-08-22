Power Publishers and Motion Pictures, a pioneer in curating and celebrating literary voices across India, proudly organized the grand launch of Plastic Surgery & More, the much-awaited autobiography of Prof. Dr. Siti Roy Chowdhury, at the iconic Oxford Bookstore, Park Street, Kolkata. The event, held on the evening of August 22nd, was a celebration of resilience, determination, and inspiration, in line with the book’s theme “Perseverance Beyond Boundaries.”

The evening was graced by an eminent panel of chief guests, including Dr. Basudeb Mukherjee – renowned gynecologist, obstetrician, and actor; Dr. Amit Roy – former President of the Calcutta Club; Syed Hasmat Jalal – acclaimed Bengali poet, essayist, and journalist; Binod Ghoshal – celebrated contemporary Bengali author; and Bhaskar Let – Associate Editor of Sangbad Pratidin. Their presence added to the event’s cultural and intellectual vibrancy, reflecting the multifaceted journey of Dr. Roy Chowdhury herself.

Plastic Surgery & More is not just a memoir; it is a window into an era when women dared to dream against all odds. Dr. Roy Chowdhury, one of India’s pioneering plastic surgeons, recounts her extraordinary journey from boarding a ship to the UK in the 1960s, to heading the Department of Plastic Surgery at IPGMER, Kolkata, and breaking new ground in medical innovation and mentorship. The autobiography reveals her as more than a surgeon – as a trailblazer, matriarch, administrator, traveller, and a compassionate human being who led by example.

Speaking on the occasion, Power Publishers and Motion Pictures emphasized their commitment to not only publishing meaningful works but also creating platforms where stories of grit and inspiration can reach wider audiences. With a legacy of fostering both established and emerging authors, Power Publishers and Motion Pictures continues to position itself as a brand synonymous with quality storytelling and impactful cultural engagement.

The launch event concluded with engaging discussions, heartfelt readings, and a powerful reminder of how individual perseverance can inspire generations. Plastic Surgery & More stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of women who carve their own paths, making it a must-read for anyone striving to overcome challenges in life and career.