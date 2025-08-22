Rajinikanth’s Coolie faces copy claims, is it a remake of this 33-year-old blockbuster? One earned RS 350 crore, other.., it is…

Home

Rajinikanth’s Coolie faces copy claims, is it a remake of this 33-year-old blockbuster? One earned RS 350 crore, other dominated box office for 100 days, it is…

Rajinikanth’s film ‘Coolie’ is currently making headlines claiming it is a copy of the 33-year-old superhit film. Read to know the film name and similarities

In the world of showbiz, actors, their work, and their personal lives—everything—are under high scrutiny. Despite having a big star cast or powerful box office numbers, films often face controversies when they have a familiar plot as an old film. This similar tale is of Rajinikanth’s recently released action-thriller Coolie. Even though the film has hit gold at the box office with massive collections and Rajinikanth’s impressive style, this film is currently doing rounds for having striking similarities with another film that released in the year 1992.

Is Coolie a copy of this Malayalam superhit?

The film that we are talking about is none other than the Malayalam hit, Kauravar, starring Mammootty. Speaking of similarities between both the films, both coolie and Kauravar deal with the underworld, revenge, and family bonds. However, the difference is that in Kauravar, Mammootty played a gangster in Kauravar, But in Coolie, Rajinikanth portrays the role of a former officer who becomes the leader of a unit fighting against gold smuggling and human trafficking. Coolie inculcates modern elements, like a touch of science fiction and a global mission, whereas Kauravar’s story had a more emotional appeal.

Kauravar’s emotional storyline also came to its benefit. Made on a humble budget of just Rs 1 crore, it became a major box office success and had a theatrical run for over 100 days. The film lays emphasis on the exploration of relationships and revenge, which struck a chord with the audience. Mammootty’s performance was also hailed and appreciated, and is still remembered as one of his finest. Speaking of coolie, despite Rajinikanth’s magnetic aura and larger-than-life persona, the film has been criticised for lacking the same emotional weight.

Coolie’s Box Office Collection

But Coolie is still a massive commercial hit. In the first week of its release, it collected Rs 222.5 crore in India and more than Rs 350 crore worldwide. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features a power-packed star cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Satyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Saubin Shahir, with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. From extravagant star power to high-octane action sequences, Coolie has emerged as a superhit. However, social media is filled with debates claiming that director Lokesh Kanagaraj borrowed heavily from Kauravar while attempting to present it in a new style, while others are defending Coolie as a reimagined story.

