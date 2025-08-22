Supreme Court tweaks verdict on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR | BIG take aways





SC on stray dogs: In a major relief to dog lovers, the Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction on stray dogs and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area, barring the one with rabies.

It also said the feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies keeping in view population, concentration of stray dogs in particular municipal ward. It posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

A special three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, which had reserved its order on August 14, also broadened the scope of the matter to a pan-India level, issuing notices to all states and union territories as well as the Animal Husbandry department.

BIG TAKE AWAYS

Stray dogs should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area

Feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on the streets.

Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas and shall be liable to be proceeded with under relevant legal framework.

All the states and Union Territories should also be roped in.

A two-judge bench of the apex court had on August 11 passed a slew of directions, including ordering the authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, to start picking up stray dogs from all localities “at the earliest” and relocate the canines to dog shelters.





