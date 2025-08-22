This 40 year old actress was once a jewellery designer, left her job to become TV’s favourite ‘bahu’, her name is…

Home

In the world of the digital era, it’s the OTT platform that dominates the entertainment industry. However, before OTT and YouTube, it was television serials that ruled the entertainment market and gave people a daily dose of pleasure in between their mundane lives. Soap operas have made careers of many actors and given audiences some unforgettable characters. But amongst the many characters that come and go, one actor who has made space in the hearts of the audience, not just for her on-screen performance but also her off-screen personality, is Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Famously known as ‘Gopi Bahu’ today, Devoleena’s journey to fame was anything but easy. Behind her dazzling and glamorous, lies a story that never came to the spotlight. Devoleena has faced her share of ups and downs, and her journey has had a set of challenges and struggles.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Early Life and More.

Born on 22 August 1985 in Sivasagar, Assam, Devoleena belongs to a Bengali-Assamese household. Right from her childhood, she was inclined towards the creative and artistic side. Besides excelling in her studies, she also trained in Bharatanatyam. She completed her schooling in Asaam, and then she moved to a prestigious designing college, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). For a while, she even worked in Mumbai as a jewellery designer. Little did she know her career would take a dramatic turn.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Television Breakthrough

The first time she got limelight was when in 2010 she participated in Dance India Dance 2. Two years later, her life had completely turned around. She was offered the role of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus’s hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Initially played by Giaa Manek, the role soon became synonymous with Devoleena. She played that role for five long years and even earned the title of television’s most favourite bahu.

After her successful work in this show, she worked in various show formats like web series, music videos, and reality TV. She impressed audiences in shows like Meetha Meetha Sach, Pehla Doosra Mauka, Dil Diyan Gallan, Chhoti Malkin ki Betiyan, and more. She also appeared consecutively for three years in Bigg Boss seasons 13, 14, and 15, where her outspoken personality grabbed headlines. From her clashes with housemates like Rashami Desai or Shamita Shetty, Devoleena head headstrong personality came out from that show.

From jewellery designing to becoming one of television’s favourite ‘Bahu’ and so much more, Devoleena Bhattacharjee kept transforming and evolving











