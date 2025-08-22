Home

Entertainment

Coolie vs War 2 vs Mahavtar Narasimha box office collection: Which film dominated on Friday? Who earned the most? Check full box office report

Friday Box Office Collection: Which film had the upper hand today, War 2, Coolie or Mahavatar Narsimha?



The box office race is heating up between War 2, Coolie, and Mahavatar Narsimha. While the new releases War 2 and Coolie have started to stumble within their first week, Mahavatar Narsimha continues to roar at the ticket window even after 29 days. Let’s find out which of these films made the highest collection on Friday, August 22.

How much did War 2 earn on Friday?

The reason audiences are not showing much interest in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is being attributed to its weak storyline. Although the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, opened strongly at the box office with Rs 52 crore, its earnings dropped to single digits during the weekdays.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned just Rs 5 crore on its eighth day and Rs 4 crore on the ninth (Friday), its lowest so far. With this, the film’s net box office collection in India stands at Rs 208.25 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached Rs 306 crore.

How much did Coolie collect on Friday?

The action thriller Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had a blockbuster opening at the box office. The film saw a massive jump in collections during its first four days, but the momentum began to slow down afterward.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Despite this, Coolie has managed to maintain a strong grip on the audience. According to Sacnilk, the film collected over Rs 6 crore on its eighth day, and Rs 5.50 crore on its ninth, bringing its total theatrical earnings in India to Rs 235 crore.

How much did ‘ Mahavatar Narasimha ‘ collect on the fourth Friday?

Director Ashwin Kumar’s film Mahavatar Narasimha continues to hold strong at the box office even after 29 days. This animated epic, which has been enjoying impressive earnings, collected in crores on its fourth Friday as well.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2 crore across all languages on the 29th day. With this, Mahavatar Narasimha’s total collection now stands at Rs 220 crore.











