Why is every missile of India tested in Chandipur? What is the process of testing missiles from here?

New Delhi: India on Wednesday, 20 August, successfully tested its most powerful nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-5 from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha. It has a range of more than 5,000 km and can reach even the far northern areas of China. After several tests, Agni-5 with MIRV will take a few years to become operational. MIRV payload basically means a missile that carries three or four nuclear weapons, each of which is released with different trajectories at different speeds to hit different targets that can be hundreds of km away.

Why is every missile of India tested in Chandipur?

All the missiles of India are tested in Chandipur because it is the most suitable place both strategically and geographically. Chandipur is located near the Bay of Bengal. From here, missiles are tested directly over the sea. This does not pose any threat to the populated areas, and a vast and empty area is available to track the trajectory of the missile. The Integrated Test Range of Chandipur is affiliated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). All the state-of-the-art facilities are present here. All the technical equipment required for testing missiles, like radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems, are present here.

Tracking and data storage

Testing over the sea makes it easier to track the flight path of the missile and collect accurate data about its performance. This makes an in-depth analysis of every stage of the missile possible. This place is suitable for maintaining the security and secrecy of missile testing. Because there is no dense population around here and controlled access is possible. This place is especially important for testing long-range missiles because these missiles cover a large distance and their flight path requires a vast, uninterrupted area.

Launch Complex-III in Chandipur

The Integrated Test Range located in Chandipur is not just one place. Rather, it consists of two major complexes, from which missiles are launched. Launch Complex-III in Chandipur is the main launch pad located on the coast of Chandipur. It is mainly used for testing short-range missiles, such as Prithvi, Akash and Trishul. Missiles launched from here fly over the Bay of Bengal, ensuring their safe testing by staying away from populated areas.

Launch Complex-IV in Kalam Island

This is an extremely important and strategically important launch complex, located on an island in the Bay of Bengal, about 150 km from Chandipur. The island is named after former President of India and ‘Missile Man’ Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. This complex is used exclusively for testing long-range missiles such as Agni-5 and Agni-Prime. Being on the island, the missiles are launched from here over the open sea, which provides a vast and empty area to track the trajectory of the missile. Abdul Kalam Island has all the necessary state-of-the-art facilities for missile launching. There is also a railway line here, which is used to transport the components of the missile from the assembly to the launch pad.











