Amid divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja, Govinda makes his FIRST public appearance, fans say, ‘Na koi chinta na koi fikar…’, watch video

On Friday, August 22, 2025, actor Govinda made his first public appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours with his wife Sunita Ahuja. The paparazzi spotted him at the Mumbai airport, looking all calm an

On Friday, August 22, 2025, actor Govinda made his first public appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours with his wife Sunita Ahuja. The paparazzi spotted him at the Mumbai airport, looking all calm and composed despite the controversy.

Sporting a dapper all-white ensemble, Govinda paired his white trousers with a casual white T-shirt styled under a matching jacket. He kept his accessories minimal, opting for stylish aviators, a neatly trimmed moustache, and a clean shaven look. He captivated immediate attention with his effortless and relaxed appearance.

As paparazzi gathered around him, Govinda waved at the photographers and greeted them with flying kisses, signaling that he is unaffected by the turbulence in his personal life.

