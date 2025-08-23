



ATP Tennis IQ Powered by PIF is a next-generation technology platform, delivering advanced scouting, video analysis and innovative wearable insights

The enhanced platform will be accessible to all singles players across the PIF ATP Rankings

The launch is one of the most significant technological advances in the sport, significantly expanding access to world-class data and performance analytics

The ATP and PIF today announced the launch of ATP Tennis IQ Powered by PIF, a next-generation technology platform revolutionizing the future of tennis by enabling enhanced access to data, insights and advanced match analytics.

The platform will unlock opportunities and expand access to more players, empowering up to 2,000 players across the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour, the launchpad to men’s professional tennis, to reach their full performance potential and level the playing field, from emerging talent through to the top players of the sport.

ATP Tennis IQ Powered by PIF reflects the shared vision between the ATP and PIF to elevate the sport through innovation and improved access to cutting-edge technology. The platform delivers richer data and analytics in real time, in the form of advanced scouting, video analysis and wearables insights.

Ross Hutchins, Chief Sporting Officer, ATP, said: “One of the things we’re most proud of with ATP Tennis IQ Powered by PIF is putting high quality data insights into the hands of more players – enabling easy access to information that can genuinely impact their careers. We’ve also made big strides in the sophistication of the platform itself. Working with PIF has accelerated that progress – scaling faster, supporting more players, and delivering one of the biggest technological step changes in the sport.”

Mohamed AlSayyad, Head of Corporate Brand at PIF,added: “PIF’s partnerships are designed to address critical needs and leave a legacy of transformative impact, built on a shared ambition to elevate every level of sport on a global scale. ATP Tennis IQ Powered by PIF embodies how innovation can empower athletes. PIF remains committed to driving partnerships in sport to catalyse innovation, expand opportunity, and support the next generation of talent.”

Initially launched in 2023, the platform was developed in collaboration with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI) and TennisViz. The new version builds on the original platform, adding significantly more depth and scale:

Broader access to singles players across the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour, in addition to all ATP coach members

Upgraded interface for faster, more intuitive use

Enhanced scouting and video tools to analyse opponents and match performance and statistics

Wearables integration to bring physical performance data into focus

These upgrades put richer data and analytics at players’ fingertips in real time – helping them to better prepare, improve training techniques, refine and modify strategy and make better in-match decisions.

The launch is part of the ATP and PIF’s broader partnership focused on enhancing global tennis and its long-term future. PIF is the official naming partner of the ATP Rankings, celebrating players’ journeys and progress across the season and championing excellence as the Year-End No. 1, presented by PIF, is crowned at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. PIF partners with ATP Tour events in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Beijing and the Nitto ATP Finals, in addition to the Next Gen ATP Finals Presented by PIF, hosted in Jeddah until 2027.

PIF builds groundbreaking partnerships that drive positive impact on the global stage, driving a new era of opportunity. Through its partnerships, PIF is accelerating the growth and sustainability of sport, uplifting and enhancing global sport for players, fans, tournaments and stakeholders at every level.

ABOUT PIF

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 103 companies and is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector. PIF is laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT THE ATP

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As governing body of the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

