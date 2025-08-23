Home

Bigg Boss 19 House: First glimpse reveals a jungle-themed political arena – Inside pics out

Bigg Boss 19 is back with Salman Khan, and this year’s house is designed with a wild jungle theme, blending nature’s simplicity with hidden layers of power and conflict.

Bigg Boss 19 is ready to hit television screens, with Salman Khan once again leading the show. The house, designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud, has been given a jungle-inspired makeover. Every corner is designed to test not just stamina, but also strategy, reminding contestants that survival inside is never simple.

Garden Area

The garden has been styled to resemble an open field, making it perfect for physical tasks. It carries the earthy scent of mud and a rustic charm. Seating is inspired by wigwam-style camping, while bark-textured elements give it a natural vibe. The gym space has been deliberately kept small — a subtle reminder that Bigg Boss is as much about mental endurance as it is about physical strength.

Living Area

The living area, always the heart of drama, now comes with deeper tones and animal-inspired designs. Large sculptures, bird motifs with horns, and a bull’s head above the confession room add a haunting presence. Tropical accents and chandeliers heighten the atmosphere, ensuring contestants never forget they’re being watched in a space where nothing is ordinary.

Kitchen Area

The kitchen, often the battlefield of heated arguments, looks brighter but smaller this time. Its close setting will push contestants to clash over chores and food. With its bold designs, it feels like an extension of the living room — where alliances break and tempers flare.

Bedroom Area

The bedroom offers calm colours and vintage touches, but peace here is deceptive. This time, single beds have been removed, replaced only with doubles — plus one oversized bed for three people. This clever twist is bound to test friendships, fuel rivalries, and stir unexpected connections.

Purpose of the New Assembly Room?

For the first time, Bigg Boss has added an Assembly Room, echoing the theme of “gharwalon ki sarkar” (housemates’ government). Contestants will gather here for debates, decisions, and disputes. It will only open at specific times, making it a symbolic space of authority and power struggles.

Bathroom Area

While the bathroom keeps its familiar layout, fresh wallpapers and new colour tones bring a subtle change. But this space is more than private — it often becomes the backdrop for hushed strategies, stolen moments, and vulnerable emotions.

What does this theme really mean?

From the wild jungle-inspired decor to the symbolic Assembly Room, Bigg Boss 19’s house is designed to challenge every move. Contestants will feel constantly watched, pushed into conflicts, and tested on every bond they create. Nature’s calm hides the storm that’s waiting to erupt.











