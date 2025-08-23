Having lived and worked in Coimbatore for decades, I have witnessed the city’s quiet transformation. Once known mainly as a textile and manufacturing hub, Coimbatore is now emerging as one of India’s most promising IT destinations. Its growth is not about speed alone, but about the distinct advantages that make it a sustainable choice for businesses.

Mr. Sivaraman, Managing Director, Tanny Shelters

For years, Bengaluru has been the natural choice for IT operations in India. It offers scale, visibility, and a vibrant ecosystem. Yet, its very success has created challenges-rising costs, talent churn, and urban congestion-that make long-term growth increasingly difficult. Here, Coimbatore offers a refreshing alternative.

The city’s greatest strength is its people. With a steady pipeline of engineers and managers from leading local institutions, Coimbatore provides skilled talent that is both committed and stable. In an industry where attrition is a persistent concern, companies here benefit from stronger retention and continuity.

Cost efficiency adds to this advantage. Operating in Coimbatore can save 30-40% across salaries, rentals, and infrastructure, allowing businesses to scale without compromise. The presence of major IT parks such as TIDEL Park, CHIL SEZ, and KCT Tech Park-already hosting global names like TCS, Cognizant, and Bosch-proves the city’s readiness.

At Tanny Shelters, we are proud to contribute to this momentum. Our three upcoming IT parks-two in Saravanampatti and one after Othakalmandapam along Pollachi Main Road-will add 18 lakh square feet of commercial space, creating modern workplaces that balance professional growth with quality of life.

The state government’s proactive policies further enhance Coimbatore’s appeal. Incentives, SEZ support, and quicker approvals, coupled with excellent connectivity, affordable housing, and a clean, family-friendly environment, make the city an attractive long-term base for companies and employees alike.

India’s IT future will be shaped by multiple hubs, not one city alone. Coimbatore is positioning itself to lead this next phase of growth. With its unique blend of talent stability, cost advantages, and lifestyle benefits, it is no longer just an alternative-it is fast becoming a preferred destination for sustainable IT development.

As someone deeply invested in its progress, I believe Coimbatore’s time has truly come.

