Govinda–Sunita Divorce Rumours: Old clip calling him ‘not a good husband’ resurfaces, sparks fresh buzz – ‘not a good…’

An old video of Sunita Ahuja calling Govinda “not a good husband” has resurfaced, just as rumours of their separation gain momentum.

The whispers surrounding Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja’s, marriage have grown louder. Reports claim that Sunita filed for divorce in February 2025, citing cheating and cruelty. While there’s no official confirmation, the chatter has thrown one of Bollywood’s most enduring couples into the spotlight again.

Why is an old video going viral now?

Adding fuel to the rumours, an old video of Sunita resurfaced online. In it, she is heard saying, “Govinda na, beta bohot acha hai. Govinda Bhai bohot acha hai. But, as a husband, jo mujhe chahiye…” Her words have reignited debates on their bond.

She further added that while she enjoys outings, parties, and travel, Govinda’s life has always revolved around family. “Woh 60 saal ka ho gaya, usne apne liye kabhi nahi jeeya. Mujhe dukh hota hai… Toh main bolti hoon mujhe beta chahiye Govinda jaisa, pati nahi chahiye.”

Did Sunita ever regret the marriage?

In the same clip, when asked if she regretted her marriage, she replied with laughter: “Faida kya hai. Chhod toh nahi sakte abhi.” It revealed the mix of frustration and affection that defined her candid remarks.

What did she say earlier about Govinda?

This isn’t the first time Sunita has spoken openly about her relationship. Back in 2021, in an interview with ETimes, she had praised Govinda’s heart but pointed out their stark differences. “He is a very good person! A superb son, brother, and a very good father. But… in his next life, he should be born as my son. As a husband, he is very good, but not the kind of husband I want (laughs).”

Sunita has often spoken about their contrasting lifestyles. She once said, “Govinda is very dedicated to his work and family. He has no such lavish interests. We are total opposites. He spent all his youth making his family happy and we didn’t get time together, as he used to do five shoots a day. And now I’m old (laughs)!”

Marriage in the spotlight again

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and are parents to two children, Yash and Tina. While Govinda’s star power often kept him in headlines, Sunita preferred to remain in the shadows. Now, with old interviews resurfacing and fresh divorce murmurs spreading, the private dynamics of their long marriage have suddenly become public chatter once again.











