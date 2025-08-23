Home

‘Kisi par haath…’: Govinda’s team admits Sunita filed for divorce but says the couple are still…

In a latest update, Govinda’s manager denied actor’s divorce with his wife Sunita Ahuja. Scroll down to read more.

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the headlines ever since rumours surfaced about a possible split between the two. With reports claiming that court documents had been filed to end their 34-year marriage, fans are wondering what is happening between them. However, an insider has clarified that while the couple has faced ups and downs, they are not heading for a divorce.

Govinda’s Team on His Divorce Rumours with Sunita Ahuja

While neither Govinda nor Sunita broke their silence on the matter, Govinda’s manager Shashi reportedly told Hindustan Times, “Every couple has some disagreements. These are all old matters that people and the media are now trying to exploit by adding spice to them for their own benefit.”

Govinda’s Manager Declines Cruelty Allegations

When asked whether the cruelty allegations made by Sunita were true, Shashi said, “Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kahan se rahe hain? I have worked closely with him aur woh insaan bilkul aisa nahin hai jaisi image unki ab banai jaa rahi hai. Yeh sab mudde past ki kahaniyan hain jinn par dono miya-biwi sath mein kaam bhi kar rahe hain.”

Shashi further said, “Haan, Govinda court mein pesh (present) nahin hue, par Sunita bhi court nahin gayi hain, siwai ek baar ke jab woh case file karne ke liye gayi thi. Kis couple mein problems nahin hoti? Sunita, Govinda se bahut pyaar karti hain, aur dono sath hain. Koi divorce nahi hone waala hai. They are focusing on their kids (Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja) and their careers-marriages, instead of this negativity.”

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce

For the unversed, media reports claim that Sunita went ahead with divorce proceedings as she filed a petition against Govinda in Bandra Family Court. In her petition, she cited adultery, cruelty, and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955.

This isn’t the first time divorce rumours have surrounded the Bollywood couple. Back in February, several media reports suggested that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had decided to part ways due to ongoing disagreements and contrasting lifestyles.

