War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s film holds steady after massive opening clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, earns Rs…

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action drama has stormed past the Rs 200 crore mark, but the road ahead depends on audience word-of-mouth.

Released on 14 August, War 2 clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. In just nine days, the film has crossed Rs 208.25 crore in India. On its second Friday (Day 9), it collected about Rs 4 crore across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil versions.

The film opened huge, raking in Rs 52 crore on Day 1. Surprisingly, Telugu collections (Rs 22 crore) were stronger than Hindi (Rs 29 crore) at first. But from Day 2, Hindi surged ahead. By the end of week one, the total had already reached Rs 204.25 crore.

War 2: Language-wise collections?

So far, War 2 has earned Rs 150.4 crore in Hindi, Rs 52.2 crore in Telugu, and Rs 1.65 crore in Tamil. The Hindi market clearly leads, but the Telugu version gave the film its much-needed initial push.

What do occupancy trends show?

The Hindi version saw a dip to around 7.05% on Day 9. Still, some cities stood strong — Bengaluru at 14%, Jaipur at 15.5%, and Chennai at 23%. Mumbai and NCR hovered around 7–7.5%. In contrast, Telugu and Tamil maintained steadier levels at 14.56% and 14.5%.

Critics reacting to War 2

Reviews have been mixed. A line from Hindustan Times summed it up: “It is another recycled story from Shridhar Raghavan, who has already penned Pathaan, War and Tiger 3 for YRF. Kiara’s character vanishes from the narrative midway through the first half, but you are too busy trying to make sense of what is going on to notice. The constant mishmash of action and chase sequences wears you out, and every entry of Hrithik and NTR is in slow motion, almost instructing their fans, ‘Here is your hero, clap.’”

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It continues YRF’s Spy Universe storyline after Pathaan and the Tiger films. A post-credit sequence teases the next chapter — Alpha.

Crossing Rs 200 crore in just over a week is no small feat. Yet, with reviews split and occupancy dipping, the film’s long-term journey will depend on sustained audience pull. For now, War 2 has ensured its place as one of the biggest earners of the year.











