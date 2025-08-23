Home

News

Major boost for IAF as HAL to ramp up production of Tejas MK2 fighter jets if…

The Tejas MK2 fighter jet is being developed as a medium-weight aircraft, unlike the MK1, which is a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

Tejas MK2 (File)

Tejas MK2 fighter jet: In a major development which could significantly boost the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet fleet in the coming years, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has proposed to ramp up its production of the indigenous Tejas MK2 fighter jet, provided the IAF places an order for at least 100 of these aircraft.

What does HAL propose?

According to officials, HAL has put forth an ambitious proposal to the IAF, under which it will enhance its manufacturing capacity to build 16 Tejas MK2 fighter jets annually, if the Air Force places an order for at least 100 aircraft.

Currently, HAL manufactures about 8 to 10 Tejas MK1 and MK1A fighters per year, but the state-owned aerospace and defense manufacturer plans to accelerate its production capacity to almost double to advance the Tejas MK2 project.

Larger orders will allow HAL to set up a new manufacturing facility for the Tejas MK2, which will be a separate unit from the existing MK1/MK1A plant, enabling uninterrupted production of both aircraft.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How powerful is India’s Tejas MK2 fighter jet?

The Tejas MK2 is the next version of India’s indigenous Tejas fighter jet program, more advanced that its predecessors– the Tejas MK1 and Tejas MK1A– featuring next gen avionics, radar, and a larger weapons bay.

The Tejas MK2 fighter jet is being developed as a medium-weight aircraft, unlike the MK1, which is a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). The 4.5 generation, single-engine, multirole fighter, will be powered by US-made GE F414 engine, which is more powerful than the GE engine used in the MK1.

The larger size and a more powerful engine will allow the Tejas MK2 fighter jet to carry more fuel and weapons, including long-range air-to-air missiles, greatly enhancing its combat capability.

HIGHLIGHTS

HAL has proposed to boost production capacity for the Tejas MK2 fighter jet project.

The defense manufacturer’s proposal requires IAF to place an order of at least 100 aircraft.

Tejas MK2 is a 4.5, single-engine, multirole fighter aircraft being indigenously developed by India.

The 4.5 gen aircraft will be powered by US-made GE F414 engine.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India has inked a deal with French aerospace and defence manufacturer Safran S.A. to develop and manufacture 5th-gen fighter jet engines in the country.











