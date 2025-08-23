Home

Sanjay Dutt’s youngest daughter, Iqra Dutt, is making headlines for all the right reasons! She recently stepped out for a salon visit, and fans couldn’t stop admiring her, with many reminded of her legendary grandmother, Nargis.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt’s youngest daughter, Iqra Dutt, has been going viral on social media since her recent appearance in Mumbai. The 15-year-old is grabbing headlines for her resemblance with her legendary grandmother, Nargis Dutt. In the viral video, she was spotted outside a salon, in a casual T-shirt and denim skirt. Her charm and innocence remined many of Nargis, one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Fans call Iqra ‘copy’ of Nargis Dutt

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens started drawing comparisons between Iqra and her late grandmother. One user commented, “She is the copy of Nargis Ji.” Another mentioned, “Looks like Nargis ji is back”. Another added, “Eyes like Sanju Baba and the face of legendary grandma.”

Who is Iqra Dutt?

Sanjay married Maanayata on February 7, 2008. They were blessed with twins- a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra on October 21, 2010. The two have been staying with their mother in Dubai, while their father, balances his time between work in India and his family overseas. Their elder half-sister, Trishala Dutt, resides in the United States.

Despite haling from a film family, Iqra and her siblings stay away from the spotlight. According to reports, she is currently pursuing her education in an International school in Mumbai.

Iqra is also passionate about dance and music. In an interview with E-Times, Sanjay Dutt spoke about her daughter’s creative interests. “My daughter is learning to play the piano; she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics,” he said.

On Iqra and Shahraan’s birthday, Dutt shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Dear Shaaru and Iqra wishing you a happy birthday and may God bless you with success and happiness always, study hard and focus in everything you do and be go getters, and the most important is always be humble, love you both and we are there for you, you both have a beautiful year ahead, love you both and God bless you always!.”

