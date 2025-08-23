Home

‘Pakistan will launch nuclear attack on India under one of these 3 situations, they are…’, says close aide of Shehbaz Sharif

India cancelled the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam attack.

New Delhi: Pakistan is constantly trying to provoke India by threatening nuclear attack, even though it got thrashed by India during Operation Sindoor.

First Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir threatened India from American soil, now senior journalist Najam Sethi, who is among the close aides of Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, has mentioned three situations when Pakistan can launch a nuclear attack on India. He said that Pakistan has not kept nuclear weapons for Diwali.

Three situations when Pakistan can launch a nuclear attack on India

Najam Sethi said the first situation is if the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains cancelled and Pakistan does not get water, the second situation is if the Indian Navy blocks Karachi, and the third situation is if India enters Pakistan up to Karachi-Lahore and tries to break it. Najam Sethi said in an interview, “If you try to stop the water by building a dam, we will not fire one but 10 missiles and blow it up. We have a lot of missiles.”

Pakistan will launch a nuclear attack to protect itself

He further said, “There are three reasons why Pakistan can think of launching a nuclear attack. First, the Indian Navy blocks Karachi and stops the movement of goods. Second, the Indian Army enters Pakistan to such an extent that it cuts off Karachi and Lahore, and plans are being made to break Pakistan. The third is that if there is an attempt to stop the water being supplied to Pakistan, we will launch a nuclear attack to protect ourselves. We did not keep nuclear weapons for Diwali.”

When India punished Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

India has cancelled the Indus Waters Treaty since the Pahalgam attack, due to which Pakistan is yearning for water. A large population of Pakistan is dependent on the water it receives from India, due to which it has appealed to India many times. However, India has made it clear that this treaty will remain void until Pakistan ends terrorism. India carried out several air strikes on Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor, in which more than 100 terrorists were killed and 9 terrorist bases in the PoK and Pakistan were destroyed.

Apart from this, many airbases of Pakistan were also destroyed. Pakistan is furious since being defeated in the attack, and its top leadership is constantly threatening India.

