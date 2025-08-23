Home

These five ZEE5 shows where heroines outshine the heroes, from a mythological drama with 8.4 rating to inspiring tales of grit and survival, names are…

From a village girl challenging patriarchy to a mother starting an achar business, these female-led shows on ZEE5 explore courage, belief, and survival in very different ways.

In the ever-crowded OTT space, some shows stand out not just for their storytelling but for the women who drive them. ZEE5 has quietly built a library of powerful female-led series — stories of resilience, rebellion, and rediscovery. From a teenager hiding her periods to chase her dream of becoming a doctor, to a principled journalist questioning the media circus, these shows prove that women are no longer supporting players. They are the heart of the narrative.

The first on the list is Ayali, carrying an impressive IMDb rating of 8.3. Set in the fictional village of Veerappannai, Pudukkottai district, it explores how 500-year-old traditions still decide a girl’s fate.

Here, girls are stopped from attending school or entering temples once they hit puberty. The story follows Tamizhselvi (played by Abi Natchatra), a 14-year-old determined to become a doctor. She hides her menstruation just to continue studying.

Written and directed by Muthukumar, the series highlights female literacy while taking a strong stand against patriarchal customs and blind faith that still exist in rural India.

The Broken News

The Broken News (IMDb 7.6), directed by Vinay Waikul, dives deep into the murky world of journalism. Released in 2022, with its second season recently streaming, the show captures the clash between two rival channels — Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7.

The story centers on Radha Bhatt, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, a principled reporter fighting against sensationalism. The series blends newsroom politics, corporate pressure, and the personal struggles of journalists. With Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat in strong roles, it asks a bigger question — is truth even possible in today’s media?

Jabaanj Hindustan Ke

Jabaanj Hindustan Ke (IMDb 7.1) tells the story of Kavya Iyer, a single mother and senior IPS officer. Played by Regina Cassandra, Kavya leads a risky mission tied to an ISIS-K bomb plot.

Despite names like Sumeet Vyas and Barun Sobti in the cast, Regina carries the show with grit. The series celebrates resilience and positions women as leaders in spaces where men usually dominate.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. (IMDb 7.9) takes a familiar relationship — that of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law — and reshapes it.

The story follows Suman (Amruta Subhash), who, after divorce, tries to set up an achaar (pickle) business with unexpected support from her saas (Yamini Das). More than just a small-scale business tale, it’s about independence, family ties, and self-belief.

For those who enjoy inspirational yet heartwarming stories, this series delivers the perfect mix of drama and hope.

Sarvam Shaktimayam

Sarvam Shaktimayam (IMDb 8.4) stars Priyamani alongside Sanjay Suri. It is a spiritual drama revolving around an atheist writer and a troubled family on a pilgrimage across 18 Mahashakti Peeths.

The story follows Madhav Suri (Sanjay Suri), a man burdened with personal and professional troubles. On the journey, he meets a writer (Samiksha Oswal) who questions his beliefs and forces him to confront faith, trust, and relationships.

The series is a balance of spirituality, family struggles, and inner conflict.

Why are these series special?

Each of these ZEE5 shows puts women at the center — whether it’s fighting traditions, battling corrupt systems, or simply surviving with dignity. From the rebellious Selvi in Ayali to Radha Bhatt’s battle for honest journalism in The Broken News, these stories remind us that women on screen are no longer just side characters — they are the story.











