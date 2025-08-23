This actress underwent a ‘gender change’ for a role, went against her family’s wishes to join films, her name is Vaani Kapoor

Home

This actress underwent a ‘gender change’ for a role, went against her family’s wishes to join films, her name is…

The actress celebrates her birthday today, and as she adds another year, let’s explore some of her most notable work. Scroll down to read her name.

There are only a few actresses in the industry who take up bold roles to deliver a strong social message and shatter the shackles of taboo. Today, we will discuss one such star who changed her ‘gender’ for a role. Not just that, she also established herself as one of the renowned stars in the industry. The actress marks her birthday today, and as she turns a year older, let’s take a look at some of her interesting work.

Actress Who Changed Her Gender For a Role

This actress in discussion is someone who has given a bunch of hit films. Not just that, her movie with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became so famous and loved that fans wanted to see more of her work. We are talking about none other than Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in the acting world in 2013 with the film Shuddh Desi Romance. Made under the Yash Raj Films banner, this film had Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. However, Vaani’s character also grabbed the audience’s attention.

Vaani’s Parents Were Against Her Career

Actress Vaani has a graduation degree in Tourism Studies. After doing an internship with The Oberoi Hotels in Jaipur for three years and working at ITC Hotel, she entered the world of modeling. However, do you know that Vaani’s parents were not ready for their daughter to explore the acting field? While Vaani’s family shared no connection with the film industry, Vaani made her own identity.

Vaani Kapoor Changed Her ‘Gender’ for a Role

When Vaani starred in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, she played the role of a transgender. The movie also starred Ayushmann Khurrana.

Meanwhile, coming to Vaani’s recent work, the actress was seen in Netflix’s series Mandala Murders, which turned out to be a decent hit.

