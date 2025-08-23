This actress was once saved by Amitabh Bachchan, directed Punjabi films, married a producer, her name is Priti Sapru

Home

Entertainment

This actress was once saved by Amitabh Bachchan, directed Punjabi films, married a producer, her name is…, and now works as…

This actress worked with Amitabh Bachchan. Also worked as a director. And, now she is involved in social welfare. Scroll down to read her name.

There are some actresses who remain unforgettable despite quitting the industry. From Zeenat Aman to Rekha, many of these Bollywood divas have left a lasting impact on the audience’s hearts and minds. Today, we will discuss one such actress who was once saved by Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, you read that right! If you are wondering who we are talking about, then this actress is none other than Priti Sapru.

Who is Priti Sapru

Born in 1957, Priti Sapru is a known face in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. Priti, the daughter of the renowned actor D.K. Sapru—who appeared in over 350 films and earned immense fame—belongs to a family deeply rooted in cinema. Her mother, Hemvati Sapru, was also a noted actress. Priti began her film career at just 13 years of age.

When Amitabh Bachchan Saved Priti Sapru

Priti appeared in a number of films, including Nimmo and Qurbani Jatt Di, among others, with actors Veerendra, Gurdas Maan, and Raj Babbar. Sapru also shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Aaj Ka Arjun and Laawaris.

However, did you know there was a time when Amitabh risked his life to save Priti? It is reported that Big B always helped Sapru and was present every time she needed support.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Today, she is not only a successful actress and director but is also actively involved in social welfare work. Priti married Upvan Ahluwalia, who is a producer, associate director, and co-writer of the film Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, in which he also makes a cameo appearance.

Story Highlights

Priti Sapru worked with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and more. Priti Sapru was born to D.K. Sapru—who appeared in over 350 films. Priti Sapru married Upvan Ahluwalia.











