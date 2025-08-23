This city of NCR to become Global City on lines of Dubai, slated to house world’s biggest names; city is…

Home

The campus will have six on-campus schools, a college and a world-class hospital.

New Delhi: The Haryana Government wants to develop a Global City on the lines of Dubai and Singapore. The proposed Global City will be spread over an area of 1003 acres in Sector 37B area near Dwarka Expressway.

There is a plan to build some buildings on the lines of the Burj Khalifa of Dubai and Universal Studios of Singapore. For this, investors from Dubai and Singapore have been approached. Apart from that, the state Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini and Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh will visit Dubai.

What is the purpose of Chief Minister’s visit to Dubai?

They will try to know what facilities they need by communicating with the entrepreneurs and businessmen there. Information will be given about the facilities that are planned to be provided. The facilities that are not available will be seriously considered.

The entrepreneurs and businessmen of Dubai will be informed that the place where the Global City will be developed is close to the world-class Dwarka Expressway. The metro will be extended to the city. Not only this, but it is also close to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

They will also be told that the Global City will be only 25 to 30 minutes away from the airport. Buildings up to 100 floors will be allowed. Emphasis will be laid on the system of giving any kind of NOC within 14 days.

How much investment is expected?

During the first phase, the Global City will be developed on 587 acres. About Rs 940 crore will be spent on its infrastructural development. An investment of about Rs 1 lakh crore is expected in the entire project. More than five lakh people are expected to get employment.

Emphasis is being laid on creating a 10.5 km-long utility system. There will be a seven-day backup system for the water supply. About 125 acres of land will be reserved for greenery and open space.

What will be the highlights of the Global City?

The government is trying to have corporate offices of most of the world’s Fortune 500 companies in Global City. The campus will have six on-campus schools, a college and a world-class hospital.

Multi-modal transport routes will be used, keeping in mind better internal transportation facilities. There will also be a dedicated bus route along with EV buses, pedestrian paths and cycle tracks in the campus itself.

So far, companies including DLF, Hero Realty, L&T, Adani Realty, Prestige Group, Bestech Group, Lodha Group, Eldco Group, and Signature Group have shown interest in investing in Global City.

