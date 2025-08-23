Home

This villain overpowered 14 heroes in a film, bringing back a ‘Gabbar-like’ terror to Bollywood, movie name was…, he is…

In 1998, a dacoit walked into Bollywood and reminded everyone of Gabbar Singh. With one role, he stole the spotlight from 14 stars and left audiences shaken.

Bollywood has never been short of heroes. But no hero shines without a villain strong enough to challenge him. From Pran and Amrish Puri to Gulshan Grover and Ashutosh Rana, Hindi cinema has celebrated many powerful antagonists. Yet, the terror Amjad Khan created in Sholay (1975) as Gabbar Singh remained unmatched for decades.

Then came 1998. A film packed with 15 stars was released, but the one who shook audiences was not a hero, but a bandit named Jagira.

What made China Gate unforgettable?

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, China Gate hit theatres on 27 November 1998. The film starred Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Danny Denzongpa, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar and many more. Despite this star-heavy cast, it was the menacing villain who dominated every frame.

The dacoit Jagira, played by Mukesh Tiwari, became the spine of the movie. His presence was so raw that many compared him directly with Gabbar Singh.

And of course, the film also gifted Bollywood one of its most iconic songs — Chamma Chamma, which still finds a place in playlists today.

Who was the man behind Jagira?

Mukesh Tiwari was not born in glamour. Raised in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, he lost his father early and was raised by his mother, who wanted him to study and settle in a secure job. He loved cricket and even played at under-12 and under-19 levels. But destiny had other plans.

A chance experience of watching a play with a friend pushed him toward acting. He trained at the National School of Drama (NSD) before making his way to Mumbai. Interestingly, when China Gate came calling, he did not even have the money to travel. A friend helped him, and the rest became history.

How did he prepare for Jagira?

To look authentic, Tiwari stopped bathing for nearly 50 days, growing wild hair and beard. His look was so unkempt that villagers and even birds kept away from him. He used perfumes to cover the stench but refused to compromise on the rugged appearance.

Even an accident while horse-riding on set couldn’t stop him. He returned to filming despite injuries, proving his dedication. His chilling dialogue — “Mere man ko bhaya, main kutta kaat ke khaya” — became a sensation at the time.

Was Jagira the new Gabbar?

The parallels were clear. Just as Sholay’s Gabbar made a whole village tremble, China Gate’s Jagira left his fictional town paralysed in fear. Both villains represented unchallenged terror, and for many viewers, Jagira revived the memory of Amjad Khan’s classic performance.

China Gate: Box office collection

According to Box Office India, the film was made on a budget of Rs 9.25 crore. It went on to collect Rs 22.30 crore worldwide. While not a record-breaking blockbuster, its villain gave Bollywood one of its most unforgettable characters.











