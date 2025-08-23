Home

‘Intense two-hour’: Virat Kohli returns to Lord’s amid retirement rumours

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli was seen training at the Lords ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin from October 19.



There have been widespread speculations about the participation of Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and ODI captain Rohit Sharma in the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Both legends retired from T20Is following India’s victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup and later stepped away from Test cricket in May this year during the Indian Premiere League 2025.

Although they continue to play ODIs, reports suggest that selectors could potentially overlook them while finalizing the squad for the 2027 World Cup.

Virat Kohli trains at the Lord’s ahead of the Australia’s ODI series

India is set to play a three-match series against Australia, which is scheduled to commence from October 19. Ahead of the ODIs against Australia, Kohli has begun his preparations. RevSportz reports that he completed an intense two-hour session in the indoor nets at Lord’s in London.

The right-handed batsman trained passionately against both spin and pace, experimenting with a variety of shots and impressing fans with his dedication to the game.

Rajeev Shukla speaks on a farewell series for Rohit and Virat

On a related note, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla was asked during a podcast about the possibility of a farewell series for Rohit and Virat, similar to the one Sachin Tendulkar received in 2013 against the West Indies. Shukla responded in a notably strong manner.

“When did they retire? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will both play one-dayers. So, if they are playing, why are you worried about a farewell series? Yes, they have retired from two formats in phases, but they are playing in ODIs, right? No need to overthink about it,” Shukla said on the podcast on the sidelines of the UPT20.

“Our policy at the BCCI is very clear. We don’t tell any player to retire. A player makes that call himself. He has to decide, and we respect that. We can only decide something when it’s official. Virat Kohli is extremely fit, and Rohit Sharma has been playing so well. Why are you worried about a farewell?”

