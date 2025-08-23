Home

Why Jaya Bachchan often gets angry in public? Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan reveal, ‘She comes from…’

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan once revealed the reason behind their mother Jaya Bachchan’s angry behaviour in public. Scroll down to read!

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan often finds herself in the middle of controversies due to her fiery and sharp reactions in public. While many call her rude or arrogant, her children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan have revealed that it stems from a phobia, which she has and probes her to react in a certain way.

On Koffee with Karan Season 6, Abhishek and Shweta once clarified that Jaya Bachchan’s doesn’t have any sort of anger issues nor she is rude, but has claustrophobia. Explaining what triggers their mother, they said, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek had hilariously shared that those papped videos are actually his guilty pleasure. He also admitted that whenever the family steps out together, they silently pray that there is no media.

Why is Jaya Bachchan grabbing headlines?

Jaya Bachchan recently made headlines for losing her temper on a man who was trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The video that surfaced on social media, shows the actress-turned-politician pushing the man away and saying, “Kya kar rahe hain aap? (What are you doing?) What is this?.”

What did Kangana Ranaut and Ashoke Pandit say?

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Jaya Bachchan for her aggressive response. Taking to her Instagram stories, The Emergency actress wrote, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is Amitabh Bachchan ji’s wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also shared on his Instagram handle that the reaction was “highly condemnable” and showed “humiliation towards people who have elected her to serve them.” He also said, “A public servant can’t afford to be sulking and irritated 24×7. One expects humility and compassion from an artist of her calibre who has been loved by her fans, who are responsible for providing her this stature and position.”

