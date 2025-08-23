World’s highest-budget film was made for Rs 12,577 crore, earned Rs 62,058 cr, is now number 1 on Netflix, movie is Fast and Furious 

Home

This film is the world’s highest-budget movie. It has 13 parts, and the cumulative budget of all these parts is Rs 12,577 crore. Scroll down to read the name.

Some movies are often close to the heart. Despite being released years ago, they remain fan favorites. One such movie is Fast and Furious, whose first part was released more than two decades ago in 2001. Over the next few years, the makers received so much love that it grew into a full 13-part franchise. Apart from being an action-thriller, the film also carries a strong emotional sentiment due to the passing of the main lead, Paul Walker, in 2013. Many thought this might be the end of the Fast and Furious world, but the makers paid a tribute to Walker in 2015 with the release of Furious 7.

World’s Highest-Budget Film

Fast and Furious is the world’s highest-budget movie, with a total budget of $1.749 billion, which converts to approximately Rs 14,516.7 crore. Actors like Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and John Cena have appeared in this series.

Following Paul’s demise, Furious 7 turned out to be the biggest hit of the franchise, earning $1,515,341,399, which converts to Rs 12,577 crore.

Fast and Furious All-Time Box Office Collection

Since its inception, the Fast and Furious franchise has consistently earned well at the box office, especially worldwide. With Furious 7 being the highest-earning film of the franchise, it broke global records.

Discussing the overall Fast and Furious worldwide collection, the 13-part series has earned $7,476,903,108, which converts to Rs 62,058 crore.

Audiences loved the thrilling car stunts, the jaw-dropping airplane jump, and the emphasis on family values. These elements made each film a blockbuster in India. Even today, action and adventure enthusiasts continue to watch the films repeatedly, which is why they enjoy such a high ranking.

