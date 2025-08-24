Home

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 36: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s film refuses to give up the throne, makes a huge collection in its fifth week, earns Rs…

Saiyaara has been making rounds on the box office ever since it was released. Scroll down to check Mohit Suri’s film’s box office collection.

Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara has turned out to be one of those romance dramas whose fever refuses to die down. Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, the film created a craze among audiences ever since it was released on the big screens. The movie hit theaters on July 18, 2025. However, despite running for five weeks straight, Saiyaara’s box office collection on day 36 was Rs 35 lakh, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection

Saiyaara turned out to be an impressive opener for the debutants as it earned in double digits on day 1. As per details, Saiyaara earned Rs 21 crore on day 1, and the earnings spiked on the following days. By the fourth week of Saiyaara’s release, the earnings started coming in lakhs.

What’s impressive is how Saiyaara has maintained its momentum since its July release. Even with big-ticket releases like Mahavatar Narsimha, Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, Coolie, and War 2, the film has kept its loyal audience engaged while attracting new viewers every weekend. Its journey highlights the power of strong word-of-mouth, soulful music, and an emotionally resonant storyline.

Saiyaara Total Box Office Collection

Talking about the overall collection of Saiyaara, this movie has made a total net collection of Rs 326.15 crore in India, while its gross collection in India is around Rs 392.15 crore. Worldwide, it is the second highest-grossing film in India to date after Chhava. The worldwide total collection of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film Saiyaara is around Rs 551.5 crore.

When and Where Saiyaara Will Release on OTT

Saiyaara will release on Netflix on September 12.

