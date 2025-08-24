Home

Recently, rumors were spread online that renowned TV actor Arjun Bijlani is taking divorce from his wife Neha Swami and reportedly will be joining Bigg Boss 19.

In the realm of television, where personal and professional lives often intertwine, actor Arjun Bijlani recently found himself amidst swirling speculations. A cryptic video he shared on social media, discussing a significant life decision, led to widespread conjecture about his personal life and potential participation in a popular reality show.

What did Arjun Bijlani say?

Addressing the rumors head-on, Arjun clarified that he is neither parting ways with his wife, Neha Swami, nor joining the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. In a heartfelt post featuring cherished moments with Neha, he stated, “Every word I said in the last video, I meant it. But I said don’t speculate, so let me clear it that neither am I doing BB nor am I getting divorced.” He further hinted at an upcoming project, urging fans to “watch out for this space on Monday,” which many believe points to his involvement in Ashneer Grover’s forthcoming show, Rise and Fall.

How Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami meet each other?

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami’s love story began nearly two decades ago when they met at a party in Juhu. Arjun, already rising in the TV industry, was instantly drawn to Neha, a model known for her calm and graceful presence. Their bond grew steadily through conversations and shared values, leading Arjun to propose early in their relationship. The couple got married in 2013 in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends. Two years later, they welcomed their son Ayaan in 2015. Arjun often credits Neha for being his emotional anchor throughout his career highs and lows.

What is Rise and Fall?

Ashneer Grover, known for his sharp wit on Shark Tank India, is all set to host the upcoming reality show Rise and Fall on Amazon MX Player. The show follows a unique format where 16 contestants live in a luxury skyscraper divided into “Rulers” at the top and “Workers” at the bottom, with power shifting based on performance and strategy. Confirmed contestants include Dhanashree Verma and Arjun Bijlani, while Giorgia Andriani is reportedly in talks.

Arjun Bijlani’s swift response to the rumors serves as a reminder of the importance of direct communication. His and Neha’s story continues to inspire fans, highlighting the strength of their relationship amidst the challenges of public life.











