Bangladesh announces squad for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, Nigar Sultana to captain the side

Bangladesh announces squad for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Nigar Sultana Joty to Captain Bangladesh’s 15-member squad in their second Women’s World Cup appearance.



Bangladesh has announced its squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Nigar Sultana Joty will captain the side, having previously led Bangladesh in their first Women’s Cricket World Cup appearance in 2022. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rubya Haider, who has played six T20Is for Bangladesh so far, receives her first-ever ODI call-up for the marquee tournament.

The squad also includes players from the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

The squad also includes Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, who played for Bangladesh in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. Sumaiya made her ODI debut against Australia in March of last year. She had captained the team during the tournament in Malaysia, while Nishita, the youngest player in the Bangladesh team, had already played in two ODI matches after making her debut against Pakistan in 2023.

“Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity,” said Sazzad Ahmed Mansur, chief selector of the BCB Women’s Wing.

“She is consistent, calm under pressure and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack. Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order.” Mansur added

Bangladesh to start their campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo.

Bangladesh will start their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo. Both teams secured their spots in the eight-nation tournament by finishing in the top two at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year.

The Nigar Sultana Joty-led team is scheduled to play warm-up matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka on September 25 and 27, respectively, ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh squad

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

