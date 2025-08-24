Home

Bigg Boss 19: Endemol Shine COO Rishi Negi promises unseen tasks and stricter rules, will this match Season 13’s magic? | Here’s what we know

This season of Bigg Boss comes with democracy at its core, no bias, no excuses, just housemates making tough calls while the audience still holds the final power.

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 premieres today (August 24) with a brand-new theme — Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Unlike previous years, this season leans on democracy, where the housemates will hold decision-making power.

According to the reports of Hindustan Times, Rishi Negi, COO of Endemol Shine and Banijay Asia, explained: “This year we picked on that and decided to make this season about democracy, which is about letting housemates make the decision.”

Why democracy inside Bigg Boss’ house?

For years, viewers have accused Bigg Boss of being biased or manipulated. Some even felt the show was scripted. Addressing this, Rishi clarified that the show remains unscripted, and contestants are left on their own for 105 days.

The idea of democracy, he added, removes claims of bias: housemates now decide their own fate, their own conflicts, and how power shifts inside the house.

Does the audience still hold power?

Yes. While housemates will make decisions, the final word rests with the audience. Rishi explained: “The role of the audience stays the same, that is, they will decide who will stay and who will go… We are digital-first this time, so we are building a lot of interactivity for the audience in the show.”

This means voting, eliminations, and overall influence remain in the hands of viewers — ensuring the show doesn’t lose its mass appeal.

How was the theme conceptualised?

The concept came from audience feedback. In recent seasons, sarcastic remarks by Bigg Boss were misinterpreted as bias. To break this perception, the makers decided to hand over power to housemates.

Rishi explained: when contestants themselves make tough calls, their real personalities are exposed. No one can blame Bigg Boss anymore for favouring one side.

Will Bigg Boss return to its strict format?

Yes. Last season, Bigg Boss appeared too friendly — more like a playful parent. This year, that image changes. Bigg Boss will once again become the stern authority, laying down rules but avoiding unnecessary interference.

What about tasks — will they be different?

One major complaint from fans has been the lack of powerful, challenging tasks. Bigg Boss 19 promises a shift. Rishi revealed: “All the tasks you will see have never been done before or seen before. From the scale of the tasks to how we shoot it, I think you’ll see a great differentiation in that also.”

This means viewers can expect old-school intensity with a fresh scale.

Can Bigg Boss 19 match Season 13’s magic?

Bigg Boss 13 is remembered as the show’s peak, thanks to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and others who brought unmatched energy.

Rishi admitted that the season’s success was due to a strong mix of housemates. However, he assured that Bigg Boss 19 has been cast with the same spirit — not just controversial names, but strong characters who can drive drama, fun, and unpredictability.

With democracy at its core, Bigg Boss 19 is set to change the game. From new tasks to stronger casting and the return of a stricter Bigg Boss, the season promises less bias and more fire. But whether it can outshine the legendary Season 13 — that remains the real test.











