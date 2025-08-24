Bigg Boss 19 live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season, grand premier to be set today





The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss 19 is all set to have its grand premier today on August 24, 2025. Salman Khan-hosted show is back with another season, promising extra dose of drama, new twists and a fresh line-up of contestants to lock horns inside the iconic house. Unlike previous years, when episodes aired simultaneously on television and OTT, digital viewers have early access as Bigg Boss 19 will now stream first on JioCinema before its Colours TV broadcast. Stay tuned with us as we bring you the fresh updates on India’s most controversial reality show!





Source link